Roaming London with Rome Fortune, the Beautiful Pimp of Atlanta rap

A short film capturing a day in the capital with an unsung ATL hero.

Rome Fortune’s been a favorite here at FACT since 2013’s outstanding breakthrough release Beautiful Pimp. Since then, he’s seldom stopped innovating, expanding his colourful brand of jazz-infused, danceable DIY rap – a cutting edge concoction to match his eccentric dress sense and style – on a string of must-hear EPs and mixtapes, not to mention collaborations with the likes of Four Tet, ILoveMakkonen, Toro y Moi and OG Maco.

When the 28-year-old swung by London recently on a short European tour, we linked up to delve into his family tree, his thoughts on the merits of home production and slow-burning to success. “Everybody try to jump the gun because they want the million likes, but they don’t know that that shit is fucking fleeting,” as the man himself puts it.

Watch the video above and check out his new album PIMPSPIRATION, out now.