Posthuman – Against The Clock
This is acid.
London duo Posthuman were at the forefront of the 303 revival long before it was fashionable. They’ve been making acid techno since 2001 and run a record label, radio show and club night called I Love Acid, which turned 10 this year.
Posthuman’s Josh Doherty rose to Against The Clock’s 10-minute challenge at his studio in London, where he created a thumping bassline using his Bass Bot 303 clone, Roland 707 and Fruity Loops in his signature acid style.
Watch above, and listen to the full jam below.
