Chromeo’s Californian studio is a synth wonderland

Masters of funk.

Montreal duo Chromeo are electro funk legends, with a career that stretches back to 2002 and classics like ‘Fancy Footwork’ to their name. With a new single out and a fifth album on the way, we decided to pay a visit to their studio in Burbank, CA where they’ve been recording for the past year.

Here the duo walked us through the vintage synths that have shaped their sound, from the Juno-106 to the Elka Synthex. They also told us how Steely Dan inspired their studio location, gave us some insider tips on starting a synth collection and even recorded a FACT jingle. Watch it above.