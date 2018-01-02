Amsterdam techno trooper Ferro’s studio is an analog utopia

An analog den.

Jasper Verrijzer is an Amsterdam club scene mainstay. Working as a resident DJ and A&R for go-to imprint VBX Records, while producing house and techno as Ferro for the past three years, he’s certainly tuned into the city’s dance music frequencies.

After filming his impressive session for Against The Clock in November, we took a tour of Verrijzer’s industrious studio space, which is located right in the centre of Amsterdam. Step inside his vintage synth and drum machine-packed utopia.

Watch next: Ferro – Against The Clock