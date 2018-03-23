Toni Braxton – Confessions

Before Cardi B, there was Toni B.

The one and only Toni Braxton releases her eighth studio album Sex & Cigarettes today, full of huge hooks and gripping stories from an incredible career at the pinnacle of R&B. Everyone knows her name, everyone knows her voice. You’ve probably drunkenly sang ‘Un-break My Heart’ in some karaoke bar at 3am at least once, too. But did you know she once lived in a haunted house?

We sat down with Toni to get to the bottom of that, her love for Drake (“not in a cougar kinda way!”) and much, much more in our latest Confessions. Watch it now.