Paul White guides us through his collection of vintage studio gear

Danny Brown’s go-to producer lets us into his studio.

Paul White has long been one of the UK’s most interesting beatmakers, a producer whose appreciation for rich textures and tones can be traced to a vast range of musical influences that stretches from Aphex Twin to psychedelic legends Gong. He’s the go-to producer for Danny Brown, who once called White his “favourite producer to work with”.

Although White’s solo records have previously been sample-heavy affairs, his latest album for R&S – Rejuvenate – is his first constructed without them. We visited White at his studio in London to find out more about the vintage gear he used to make the album, from the Sequential Circuits Six-Trak to his favorite rack effect.

White’s next single ‘Ice Cream Man’ is released on August 1, when he also plays The Waiting Room in London.

