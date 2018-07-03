Rabit releases mixtape of chopped and screwed edits, CRY ALONE DIE ALONE

The Houston producer has dropped his very own screw tape.

Released on July 27, an auspicious day for fans of DJ Screw, CRY ALONE DIE ALONE serves as Halcyon Veil label head Rabit’s homage to the legendary Houston scene.

Opening with an etherized update of Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Money Longer’, the tape blends chopped and screwed vocals with murky production that will be familiar to fans of last year’s dark opus Les Fleurs Du Mal.

The release also features codeine-tinged design, reminiscent of classic chopped and screwed mixtapes, from long-time Rabit collaborator, Collin Fletcher. You can listen to the tape below, and buy it via Bandcamp.

<a href="http://gangstalkers.bandcamp.com/album/cry-alone-die-alone">CRY ALONE DIE ALONE by Rabit</a>

Watch the FACT TV directed visual for the track ‘Straps’ below.

