Alpha Recording System unveils handmade six-channel rotary mixer

Originally published on The Vinyl Factory.

A new flagship model from the Japanese hi-fi company.

Alpha Recording System is releasing a six-channel rotary mixer called the MODEL9900.

Handmade to order in Japan, the mixer features a three-band EQ on each channel as well as a three-band isolator on the master channel and VU Meter by Sifam.

The MODEL9900 will retail between ¥580,000JPY ($5,510/£4,560) and ¥700,000 ($6,650/£5,502), arriving in about 8-12 weeks after the order is placed.

Head here for more info, and check out the mixer below.

Watch next: Learn how to use a rotary DJ mixer