Alpha Recording System unveils handmade six-channel rotary mixer

Originally published on The Vinyl Factory.
A new flagship model from the Japanese hi-fi company.
Alpha Recording System is releasing a six-channel rotary mixer called the MODEL9900.
Handmade to order in Japan, the mixer features a three-band EQ on each channel as well as a three-band isolator on the master channel and VU Meter by Sifam.
2019 NEW 6CH TABLE TOP MIXER MODEL9900 Music Mixer PRO Professional Build-to-order manufacturing Shipping schedule ABOUT 8-12week. Reference price About 580,000JPY-700.000JPY We will ship in order of shipping availability ARS MODEL 9900 DJ Mixer is a Japanese made, 6ch. rotary mixer with 3band eq on each channel. The ARS 9900 is our Flagship Table top mixer. This 6 channel High Quality Rotary DJ Mixer has a 3 band Isolator on the master. Potentiometer and Switch are ALL ALPS . Vu Meter Made by Sifam Classic knob and Aluminum Machine Component Knob Cap by Made in Japan A long time in the development phase this mixer is a beautiful example of Japanese hand made precision workmanship. Highly recommended. It is designed with purist ideals with only essential features. ARS 9900 has 3 band eq on each channel and 3band Iso on the master. The Isolators can be boost of cut from +18db 〜 -∞. The 3Band eq can boost or cut from +12db 〜-12db. Each channel has Post Fader Send. also Return and Effect Loop. * Due to the Model-9900 is designed for a professional use, The body is no power switch to avoid accidentally power off while playing. * Minimizing the power noise by designing the All circuit board and the power circuit board independently and setting them apart. [SPEC] Input Frequency Response: +-1dB 20Hz-20Khz Input: 3 x Phono : 47K Ohm / 9 x Line: 20K Ohm Effect Loop: RCA Unbalanced Impedance 20K Ohm Return: RCA Unbalanced Impedance 20K Ohm Output House Output:RCA Unbalanced Impedance 1K Ohm/ XLR Balanced Impedance 100 Ohm Booth Output:RCA Unbalanced Impedance 1K Ohm/ XLR Balanced Impedance 100 Ohm Tape Output: RCA Unbalanced Impedance 1K Ohm Effect Loop :RCA Unbalanced Impedance 600 Ohm Effect Return:RCA Unbalanced Impedance 600 Ohm Power Consumption: 30w Power Requirement: US-115V/EU-230V(Selectable) 50/60Hz Dimensions: (W)460 x (H)280 x (D)100 mm Front Panel Color: Black Spec Seat: Manufacturer site http://www.ars-direct.jp/product/190
The MODEL9900 will retail between ¥580,000JPY ($5,510/£4,560) and ¥700,000 ($6,650/£5,502), arriving in about 8-12 weeks after the order is placed.
Head here for more info, and check out the mixer below.
