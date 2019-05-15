Manchester’s popular Parklife weekender returns to Heaton Park this June for another year. FACT has assembled a playlist of some of our favorites, including Dave, Yaeji, Hunee, JPEGMAFIA and Helena Hauff, to celebrate.

This June, Manchester’s bumper Parklife weekender will be returning to Heaton Park for two days of music. The lineup is looking essential, with FACT favorites like Marie Davidson, Helena Hauff, Yaeji, Nao, Solange and Call Super alongside massive names like The Streets, Cardi B, Nas and Disclosure.

The festival takes place this year between June 8-9 and will also feature appearances from Krystal Klear, Dave, AJ Tracey, Hunee, Little Simz, Yxng Bane, Daniel Avery and so much more.

To celebrate, FACT has put together a special playlist featuring some of our favorites and you can listen below. For more information on the festival and to purchase tickets, head to the Parklife site.

