Field Day 2019: Relive FACT’s stage with Denis Sulta, Leon Vynehall, HAAi and more

By , Jun 10 2019

Photograph by: Pedro Kuster

All the action from our stage at brand new venue The Drumsheds.

Last weekend, London’s Field Day returned for its first festival at a brand new site in Meridian Water, north London. Located at the site of an old gasworks next to Tottenham Marshes, the 10-acre outdoor space is also home to a 7,500 capacity warehouse space, The Drumsheds, the setting for Field Day’s new night program.

FACT hosted the late night stage in association with London’s Printworks venue on both nights, where artists including Modeselektor, Leon Vynehall, Maya Jane Coles, HAAi, Denis Sulta, Tiga and Mella Dee played triumphant sets to a huge audience at what is now the city’s largest warehouse venue.

Check out the highlights shot by FACT’s Pedro Kuster below.

Modeselektor

Leon Vynehall

Maya Jane Coles

HAAi B2B Denis Sulta

Denis Sulta B2B Tiga

Mella Dee

Watch next: How to make a Mella Dee track

+