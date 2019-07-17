Lovebox Festival 2019 in photos

Featuring J Hus, Slowthai and more.

Last weekend saw Lovebox Festival return for a second year at its new home of Gunnersbury Park, west London.

This year featured one of its biggest lineups yet, with homegrown talent such as J Hus, Loyle Carner, Slowthai and Giggs sharing the main stage with US acts like Solange and Chance The Rapper.

Below you can check out highlights in photos and videos, shot by Brynley Davies and FACT’s Ceili McGeever.

Tara Lily

Slowthai

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bz0qg05B8HH/

Loyle Carner

J Hus

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bz2kVqwBXjj/

Action Bronson

Solange

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bz8g5ciB7XY/

