Lovebox Festival 2019 in photos

By , Jul 17 2019

Photography: Ceili McGeever

Featuring J Hus, Slowthai and more.

Last weekend saw Lovebox Festival return for a second year at its new home of Gunnersbury Park, west London.

This year featured one of its biggest lineups yet, with homegrown talent such as J Hus, Loyle Carner, Slowthai and Giggs sharing the main stage with US acts like Solange and Chance The Rapper.

Below you can check out highlights in photos and videos, shot by Brynley Davies and FACT’s Ceili McGeever.

Photography: Ceili McGeever
Photography: Ceili McGeever

Tara Lily

Photography: Brynley Davies
Photography: Ceili McGeever
Photography: Ceili McGeever

Slowthai

Photography: Brynley Davies
Photography: Ceili McGeever
Photography: Brynley Davies

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bz0qg05B8HH/

Loyle Carner

Photography: Brynley Davies
Photography: Ceili McGeever
Photography: Ceili McGeever

J Hus

Photography: Brynley Davies
Photography: Ceili McGeever
Photography: Ceili McGeever

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bz2kVqwBXjj/

Photography by: Brynley Davies

Action Bronson

Photography: Brynley Davies
Photography: Brynley Davies
Photography: Brynley Davies

Solange

Photography: Ceili McGeever

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bz8g5ciB7XY/

Photography: Ceili McGeever
Photography: Ceili McGeever

 

