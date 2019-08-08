Pioneer DJ’s new Serato controller has CDJ-style jog wheels

Pioneer DJ and Serato DJ collaborate on another controller.

Pioneer DJ’s latest controller for Serato DJ aims to give users “a taste of a club setup at home” thanks to a set of CDJ-sized jog wheels.

The DDJ-1000SRT​ also inherits a four-channel mixer section from Pioneer DJ’s DJM series mixers, which works alongside 16 pads for controlling Serato DJ Pro modes. The jog wheels also have their own LCD screens that display track info from the software.

“It’s the perfect marriage of Pioneer DJ hardware and Serato functionality,” says Serato’s Chief Strategy Officer, Nick Maclaren. “The jog wheel display will help DJs spend more time in the mix, while the combination of Serato’s intuitive performance pads with color FX and CDJ looping controls will allow DJs to get even more creative with their sets.”

Other features include two microphone inputs for DJs who play events and parties, as well as dual USB ports for quick and easy changeovers. The DDJ-1000SRT is released on and costs $$$. The first 5,000 units sold come with a free Serato DJ Suite worth $299.

