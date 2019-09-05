Berlin Atonal 2019 in videos: Objekt, Nkisi, Shapednoise and more

Stunning A/V shows from this year’s edition of the Berlin festival.

Last week, Berlin Atonal returned for another five days of techno, ambient, drone and experimental music at the city’s Kraftwerk venue, a colossal former power station close to the banks of the River Spree in Mitte.

This year’s edition featured world premieres of A/V shows from Nkisi, Marshstepper, Shapednoise, Roly Porter as well as performances from Objekt, Lee Gamble, Samuel Kerridge & Taylor Burch, rRoxymore, Alessandro Cortini and many more.

FACT’s Pedro Kuster was there to capture some of the festival’s many highlights – watch those below, and check out FACT x Atonal’s exclusive live session from rRoxymore here with more to come later this week.

Nkisi + Charlie Hope present Initiation

Marshstepper + Team Rolfes present Deceivers of the Moments Presence

Shapednoise + Pedro Maia present Aesthesis

rRoxymore – FACT x Atonal 2019 live session

Nervous System 2020

Mi†ra presents nine-sum sorcery

Lee Gamble live A/V with visuals and lighting from Clifford Sage + Federico Nitti

Harrga

Samuel Kerridge + Taylor Burch present The Other

Objekt & Ezra Miller

Alessandro Cortini presents Volume Massimo

Roly Porter + MFO present Kistvaen

