Berlin Atonal 2019 in videos: Objekt, Nkisi, Shapednoise and more

Stunning A/V shows from this year’s edition of the Berlin festival.
Last week, Berlin Atonal returned for another five days of techno, ambient, drone and experimental music at the city’s Kraftwerk venue, a colossal former power station close to the banks of the River Spree in Mitte.
This year’s edition featured world premieres of A/V shows from Nkisi, Marshstepper, Shapednoise, Roly Porter as well as performances from Objekt, Lee Gamble, Samuel Kerridge & Taylor Burch, rRoxymore, Alessandro Cortini and many more.
FACT’s Pedro Kuster was there to capture some of the festival’s many highlights – watch those below, and check out FACT x Atonal’s exclusive live session from rRoxymore here with more to come later this week.
Nkisi + Charlie Hope present Initiation
Marshstepper + Team Rolfes present Deceivers of the Moments Presence
Shapednoise + Pedro Maia present Aesthesis
rRoxymore – FACT x Atonal 2019 live session
View this post on Instagram
This week, Berlin Atonal is back in the German capital for another five days of techno, ambient and experimental music from the city’s Kraftwerk venue, an imposing former power station that also houses the legendary Tresor club. FACT and Atonal have teamed up for another series of exclusive live sessions in Kraftwerk’s Laterne, a rarely used attic space that’s remained largely untouched since the building was constructed in the 1960s. First up is Room 4 Resistance resident rRoxymore, who gave us a preview of her debut live set, 'Face to Phase', ahead of its premiere on Sunday, September 1. Directed by Pedro Kuster Edited by Pawel Ptak Sound by Randy Pence
Nervous System 2020
Mi†ra presents nine-sum sorcery
Lee Gamble live A/V with visuals and lighting from Clifford Sage + Federico Nitti
Harrga
Samuel Kerridge + Taylor Burch present The Other
Objekt & Ezra Miller
Alessandro Cortini presents Volume Massimo
Roly Porter + MFO present Kistvaen
View this post on Instagram
We end our highlights from this year's memorable edition of Berlin Atonal on a calmer note with the stunning sounding and looking show from Roly Porter + MFO present Kistvaen live on and off the main stage on the last day of festival. We'd like to thank all at Atonal, from the promoters to the sound team for their efforts in putting on such a great event and hope you've enjoyed our coverage. Check back for more from our series of live sessions we worked on with the festival this year featuring rRoxymore, Not Waving + Dark Mark, Hydromantic, HTRK and UCC Harlo coming later this week 🖤🖤🖤 #berlinatonal #rolyporter #mfo #kistvaen
Watch next: Watch an exclusive live session from rRoxymore at Berlin Atonal 2019