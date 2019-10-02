Now showing at London’s 180 The Strand.

The Store X The Vinyl Factory’s new exhibition at 180 The Strand, Other Spaces, features three immersive installations from Massive Attack and James Blake collaborators United Visual Artists.

Our Time is a site-specific evolution of UVA’s 2013 commission for the Barbican, Momentum. The installation, which features music specially composed by Mira Calix, features kinetic structures swinging in and out of phase between projected light.

Other Spaces runs from October 2 to December 9 at The Store X 180 The Strand, London WC2R 1EA. The exhibition is open Tuesday through Sunday, 12pm – 7pm and entry is free. Find out more here.