Now showing at London’s 180 The Strand.

The Store X The Vinyl Factory’s new exhibition at 180 The Strand, Other Spaces, features three immersive installations from Massive Attack and James Blake collaborators United Visual Artists.

The Great Animal Orchestra, presented with Fondation Cartier, sets recordings of animals in their natural habitats by famed bio-acoustician Bernie Krause to visuals of colorful spectrogram landscapes depicting the environments in which they live.

Other Spaces runs from October 2 to December 9 at The Store X 180 The Strand, London WC2R 1EA. The exhibition is open Tuesday through Sunday, 12pm – 7pm and entry is free. Find out more here.