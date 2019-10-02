Now showing at London’s 180 The Strand.

The Store X The Vinyl Factory’s new exhibition at 180 The Strand, Other Spaces, features three immersive installations from Massive Attack and James Blake collaborators United Visual Artists.

Vanishing Point, which uses perspective as a way to reshape and redefine a space, is inspired by Renaissance drawings by Leon Battista Alberti, Leonardo Da Vinci and Albrecht Dürer.

Other Spaces runs from October 2 to December 9 at The Store X 180 The Strand, London WC2R 1EA. The exhibition is open Tuesday through Sunday, 12pm – 7pm and entry is free. Find out more here.