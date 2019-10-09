Channel Tres – Against The Clock

Against The Clock is a series where we give an artist 10 minutes in the studio and see what they come up with.

It’s been a fruitful year for Compton-born producer and FACT Rated emeritus Channel Tres. His summer schedule included spots at Barcelona’s Primavera Festival and New York’s MoMA PS1, and he released his second EP Black Moses, featuring JPEGMAFIA, this past August.

This week we join Channel in the studio at Los Angeles label Godmode’s HQ as he makes some self-described West Coast funk using a super smooth Minimoog and Ableton Live. He is currently on tour supporting Toro y Moi through November and will play a handful of solo gigs starting the following month.

Filmed by: Trevor Thompson

Interview by: Claire Lobenfeld

