SickFlip – Against The Clock

Against The Clock is a series where we give an artist 10 minutes in the studio and see what they come up with.

Sarvesh Shrivastava, aka SickFlip, has been steadily on the rise in his native India, performing at notable national electronic festivals such as Bud x Delhi, Sunburn and VH1Supersonic. His new age-inflected electronica has been released by Sony Music India and international labels such as High Chai Records (US), Plain Dope (UK) and Rub-A-Duck (Netherlands).

This week, we join him at his home studio in Mumbai where he carefully builds a soothing, minimal downtempo track using Ableton Live and his favored Lounge Lizard and Chromaphone plug-ins.

SickFlip will close out the year performing at India’s Magnetic Fields festival taking place this December in Shekhawati.

Filmed by Mia Zur-Szpiro

