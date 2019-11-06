Baltra – Against The Clock

Against The Clock is a series where we give an artist 10 minutes in the studio and see what they come up with.

Baltra’s subtly groovy and gentle, engulfing sound has been making a name for itself worldwide since the release of his debut album Ted on 96 and Forever Records.

This week we head to East London to join the New York producer at community-focused recording studio Secretsundaze Studios where he builds a dreamy track using the studio’s Jen Electronics SX-1000 and Roland TR-8 synthesizers and software programs Maschine and Diva.

Stick around until the end to see Baltra share a full track break down and muse on the importance of mistakes and happy production accidents.

Filmed by Pedro Kuster and Pawel Ptak

Edited by Pawel Ptak

