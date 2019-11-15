Quentin Lacombe – Event Horizon

Now showing at London’s 180 The Strand.

The Store X The Vinyl Factory’s new group exhibition at 180 The Strand, TRANSFORMER: A Rebirth Of Wonder, sees Jefferson Hack curate newly commissioned and debut works by Doug Aitken, Sophia Al-Maria & Victoria Sin, Korakrit Arunanondchai, Donna Huanca, Juliana Huxtable, Evan Ifekoya, Dozie Kanu, Quentin Lacombe, Lawrence Lek, Jenn Nkiru, Chen Wei and Harley Weir & George Rouy.

The title of Quentin Lacombe’s photographic book, Event Horizon, on which his installation is based, refers to the perimeter of a black hole – a point of no return, from which light cannot escape and events can no longer be witnessed. Through distorted and sublime forms, Lacombe offers his own cosmological tour of the incomprehensible.

TRANSFORMER: A Rebirth Of Wonder runs from October 2 to December 8 at The Store X 180 The Strand, London WC2R 1EA. The exhibition is open Tuesday through Sunday, 12pm – 7pm and entry is free. Find out more here.