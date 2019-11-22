Evan Ifekoya – Prophetic Map I: Toju Ba Farabale

Now showing at London’s 180 The Strand.

The Store X The Vinyl Factory’s new group exhibition at 180 The Strand, TRANSFORMER: A Rebirth Of Wonder, sees Jefferson Hack curate newly commissioned and debut works by Doug Aitken, Sophia Al-Maria & Victoria Sin, Korakrit Arunanondchai, Donna Huanca, Juliana Huxtable, Evan Ifekoya, Dozie Kanu, Quentin Lacombe, Lawrence Lek, Jenn Nkiru, Chen Wei and Harley Weir & George Rouy.

Evan Ifekoya’s newly commissioned installation Prophetic Map I: Toju Ba Farabale speaks to the human need for spaces of connection, communion and reflection. Here, a gold-coated steel Merkaba, studded with orgonite, offers a space for the visitor to rest, reflect and transcend. Ifekoya references the transformative potential of water – a reference to the lost holy wells that lie beneath the streets around 180 The Strand.

TRANSFORMER: A Rebirth Of Wonder runs from October 2 to December 8 at The Store X 180 The Strand, London WC2R 1EA. The exhibition is open Tuesday through Sunday, 12pm – 7pm and entry is free. Find out more here.