Harley Weir & George Rouy – Blindly Touching The Flood

Now showing at London’s 180 The Strand.

The Store X The Vinyl Factory’s new group exhibition at 180 The Strand, TRANSFORMER: A Rebirth Of Wonder, sees Jefferson Hack curate newly commissioned and debut works by Doug Aitken, Sophia Al-Maria & Victoria Sin, Korakrit Arunanondchai, Donna Huanca, Juliana Huxtable, Evan Ifekoya, Dozie Kanu, Quentin Lacombe, Lawrence Lek, Jenn Nkiru, Chen Wei and Harley Weir & George Rouy.

For these camera-less photographs, Harley Weir has collaborated with the painter George Rouy, whose figurative works throb with primordial energies. In his own work, softly looming bodies heave within the confines of the canvas. But here, Rouy and Weir’s aesthetics merge in a convergence of body heat to create a document of love, liberation and human expression.

TRANSFORMER: A Rebirth Of Wonder runs from October 2 to December 8 at The Store X 180 The Strand, London WC2R 1EA. The exhibition is open Tuesday through Sunday, 12pm – 7pm and entry is free. Find out more here.