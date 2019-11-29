Dozie Kanu – Various Works

Now showing at London’s 180 The Strand.

The Store X The Vinyl Factory’s new group exhibition at 180 The Strand, TRANSFORMER: A Rebirth Of Wonder, sees Jefferson Hack curate newly commissioned and debut works by Doug Aitken, Sophia Al-Maria & Victoria Sin, Korakrit Arunanondchai, Donna Huanca, Juliana Huxtable, Evan Ifekoya, Dozie Kanu, Quentin Lacombe, Lawrence Lek, Jenn Nkiru, Chen Wei and Harley Weir & George Rouy.

In Transformer, Dozie Kanu makes us witness to the corrosive, transformative and redemptive power of his works that repel utilitarian reduction. Sourcing various found materials – from solar water pumps to drilling rods, anti-climb spikes and antique West African sculptures – Kanu’s assemblages collide with notions of form and function, driving the artist’s highly poetic practice.

TRANSFORMER: A Rebirth Of Wonder runs from October 2 to December 8 at The Store X 180 The Strand, London WC2R 1EA. The exhibition is open Tuesday through Sunday, 12pm – 7pm and entry is free. Find out more here.