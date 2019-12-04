Exhibitions I by I 04.12.19

Chen Wei – Various Works

Now showing at London’s 180 The Strand.

The Store X The Vinyl Factory’s new group exhibition at 180 The Strand, TRANSFORMER: A Rebirth Of Wonder, sees Jefferson Hack curate newly commissioned and debut works by Doug Aitken, Sophia Al-Maria & Victoria Sin, Korakrit Arunanondchai, Donna Huanca, Juliana Huxtable, Evan Ifekoya, Dozie Kanu, Quentin Lacombe, Lawrence Lek, Jenn Nkiru, Chen Wei and Harley Weir & George Rouy.

Chen Wei’s careful reconstructions of China’s club scene of the 1990s revitalise the power of rave culture as a symbol of freedom, empathy and enlightenment. Among the smoke and coloured lights are dream sequences, or triggers for transcendence. Truly underground nightclubs have long been sacred spaces, laboratories of ideas for the emergence of social, political, erotic, gendered, queer and racial identities and subcultures. At first view, Chen’s photography and exhibition design elicit all of these subtexts. Mimicking and isolating the peak experiences of clubbing, it returns us to flashbacks of our own.

TRANSFORMER: A Rebirth Of Wonder runs from October 2 to December 8 at The Store X 180 The Strand, London WC2R 1EA. The exhibition is open Tuesday through Sunday, 12pm – 7pm and entry is free. Find out more here.

