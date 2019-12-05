Georgia – Against The Clock

Against The Clock is a series where we give an artist 10 minutes in the studio and see what they come up with.

It’s been a banner 2019 for North West Londoner and multi-instrumentalist Georgia. After making her name as a session drummer for artists such as Mica Levi and Kate Tempest, her heady swerve into electro-pop this year landed her spots on BBC Radio 1’s A playlist and an appearance at Glastonbury’s Park Stage.



This week we sit in while she works magic on her beloved Dave Smith OB-6, Roland SH-101 and Nord Wave synths and layers EBow strummed sitar lines around a rousing four-on-the-floor kick drum beat.



Georgia’s Seeking Thrills LP arrives via Domino on January 10.



Filmed by Pedro Kuster and Pawel Ptak

Edited by Pawel Ptak

