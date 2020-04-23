Ryuichi Sakamoto shares home concert for people in isolation

A healing improvisation originally broadcast as part of the ‘Sonic Cure’ program for isolated people in China.

Ryuichi Sakamoto has shared an improvised performance, recorded from his garden and home studio, for people living in isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally broadcast as part of ‘Sonic Cure’, a program produced by UCCA+ Kuaishou for isolated people in China back in February, the performance was part of the ‘Voluntary Garden Online Concert’, in which nine musicians performed improvised concerts in relay.

Using guitar feedback, plaintive piano, analogue synthesis and various sound objects, Sakamoto contributes a healing improvisation for troubled times. In an Instagram post, Sakamoto said of the performance: “Let’s wash hands. But, we also need to save water. Let’s keep social distance. Stay inside. stay home. And, I hope you enjoy the music.”

Performed by Ryuichi Sakamoto

Filmed and Edited by Zakkubalan

Assistant Engineer – Alec Fellman

Producer – Norika Sora

