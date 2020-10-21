Video I by I 21.10.20

Holly Childs & Gediminas Žygus explore privacy and political conspiracy theories on ‘Hydrangea’s Just the Password Though, Right’?

Borne out of a series of performances influenced by conspiracy theories, Hydrangea is a multidisciplinary project featuring design elements from Metahaven.

Writer and artist Holly Childs and sound artist Gediminas Žygus come together for Hydrangea, a multidisciplinary project that draws influences from political conspiracy theories, post-internet theories of history and both artists’ lifelong experiences with rave culture.

Combining fiction, poetry, and cinematic sound design that nods to both Disney string sections and the impressionistic piano of Maurice Ravel, Holly Childs and Gediminas Žygus ask: “As individuals are siloed online, can rifts in reality ever be reconciled? Is history a form of science fiction? And are narrators ever reliable?”

The artists draw connections between the politics of privacy, including passwords, codes and encryption, and the ways in which political theorists such as Steve Bannon, Aleksandr Dugin and Vladislav Surkov utilise conspiracy to lock, unlock and weaponise information to design realities for submission and control.

According to their label, Subtext, these operators have “made use of contemporary and postmodern artistic strategies to design narrative uncertainty – covertly braiding together questionable truths, slippery narratives and bespoke reinterpretations of history for undisclosed political ends”. It is this methodology that Childs and Žygus explore and reconfigure in Hydrangea.

The project has been heavily influenced by art and film collective Metahaven, who have not only created artwork for the project, but have also made a lyric video to accompany the album’s first single, ‘Hydrangea’s Just the Password Though, Right?’

‘Hydrangea’s Just the Password Though, Right?’ is taken from Hydrangea, which arrives via Subtext on November 20 and is available to pre-order now.

Watch next: Lugh reflects on the ethereal dream of social weightlessness with ‘El Rocio’

Tags:

Share this story

Related Stories

More from Video

Latest

Latest

Share Tweet

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp