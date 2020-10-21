Series, Audiovisual I by I 21.10.20

Lugh reflects on the ethereal dream of social weightlessness with ‘El Rocio’

An exploration of the joys and sadness inherent in living within and without a community.

In Zuzana Pabisova‘s hallucinatory visual for ‘El Rocio’, a track taken from Re Munus, the debut album from C.A.N.V.A.S. co-founder Lugh, we see figures moving amongst ocean spray, the camera flickering between abstract snatches of corporeal forms, goosebumps and wet hair, and the lysergic shimmering of the water captured from beneath it’s surface.

It is the experience of drifting, both literally and metaphorically, that Lugh takes as a central conceit for this project, or what fellow C.A.N.V.A.S. collaborators Michael Speers and Olan Monk term “personal drift”. During lockdown, “while observing the world through glass”, the Berlin-based producer was struck by a tension between “worry and anxiety for the fate of others, rather than my own” and “the alleviation of cynicism and despair due to a perceived wholly revived infrastructure of solidarity.”

Responding to this tension, in opposition to a pre-pandemic propensity to drift through what Lugh describes as “the ethereal dream of social weightlessness”, the producer explores the “grief, exultation and relief” inherent in belonging to communities and those that drift in and out of them, the “generations which dismantled their social contract, achieved immunity, revoked solidarity.”

“Re Munus sketches sensations and observations during a time of reorientation, rediscovery of lived sensibility on a relational scale”, explains Lugh. “An encounter with sensations which we had said defined us – the tangibility of which we had forgotten, believed to be confined to the past. There is tension between the physical withdrawal and lived intensity which permeates these works.”

Building upon the intricate choral contortions and scorched-earth noise of his EP Hélico, on Re Munus Lugh constructs complex sonic textures within which earthly voices drift into multi-layered reverb, haunting each other within the communal space of the composition.

“These compositions hold within them a flawed attempt to communicate on every level”, say Michael Speers and Olan Monk of the record. “The desire of language as expressed through music – towards shared meaning. Paradoxically voiced and voiceless, it denies textual, verbal description, instead crying out through the cracks in forming its own liquid tongue.”

“Clone choirs simultaneously rehearse in an open space below. A slow walk through this spectacle. It’s an anguished record as much as it is at times tranquil. The movement between voices detached and embodied becomes playful—often warping them far beyond recognisability.”

The video for ‘El Rocio’ features underwater recordings from Zuzana Pabisova, who created the artwork and graphics for Re Munus. The album was mastered by Ali Najafi and features vocals from Marie Requa Gailey.

‘El Rocio’ is taken from Re Munus, the debut album from Lugh, which arrives on October 23. The album is available to pre-order now, via the C.A.N.V.A.S. Bandcamp.

You can follow C.A.N.V.A.S. on Instagram and visit the label’s website.

Watch next: Eartheater – Phoenix: Flames Are Dew Upon My Skin

Tags:

Share this story

Related Stories

More from Series

Latest

Latest

Share Tweet

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp