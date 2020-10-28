A/V I by I 28.10.20

patten’s icy track ‘Cerulean’ mapped to glacier contours in Dan Holdsworth visual

Continuous Topography is reimagined as a visual partner to the ice-cold soundworld of one of patten’s latest tracks.

For the second video to come from patten’s new album Aegis – his fourth LP to be released in the space of a year – the South London-based artist asked British artist and photographer Dan Holdsworth to reimagine his project Continuous Topography, resulting in a visual accompaniment that matches the icy soundworld of the spectral, shifting, genre-agnostic album track, ‘Cerulean’.

Holdsworth has been exploring the “extreme” territories that characterise humans’ changing relationship to the ‘natural’ world in the Anthropocene era since 1996, and since 2012 has worked alongside academic geologists to map the exact contours of Alpine glaciers and rock formations with drones, GPS, photography, and high-end software typically employed by military and climate scientists.

Continuous Topography is a series that has come out of this work, consisting of images created from millions of points marked in space, each a millimetre-perfect registration of the precise contours of a rapidly changing landscape. The incredible quantity of detail allows Holdsworth to transform raw ‘data’ into what he calls “a new type of poetry”, with each pixel having the colour of the ‘real’ snow, ice or stone in the landscape, making these works a new, strange type of image.

Aegis, which follows last year’s FLEX and this year’s beatless albums GLOW and GLO))), is available now via patten’s own 555-5555 imprint. The video for ‘Cerulean’ follows the self-directed visual for Aegis track ‘Torque’. Find more of patten’s music at Bandcamp.

Earlier this year, patten let us in on his process and walked us through his 15-year career as a musician and visual artist in an episode of our Artist DIY series.

Watch next: patten roams a desolate digital landscape in ‘Soft Power’

Tags:

Share this story

Related Stories

More from A/V

Latest

Latest

Share Tweet

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp