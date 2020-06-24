patten roams a desolate digital landscape in ‘Soft Power’

Taken from his beat-less new album GLOW, which he made during lockdown.

patten soundtracks a lurching flight around a desolate digital landscape in the video for his atmospheric new track, ‘Soft Power’.

The new track is taken from GLOW, the London producer’s forthcoming new album. Of the new project, patten says only: “Made this in lockdown. No beats. GLOW.”

‘Soft Power’ is out now. GLOW arrives via 555-5555 on July 3 and is available to pre-order now.

Watch next: Block9 – Temporary Alternative Realities