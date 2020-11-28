Residency, Fact Residency: Ash Koosha I by I 28.11.20

Ash Koosha Presents: YONA Part III – (People R Ghosts) The Visions of a Computer

YONA contemplates what it means to perceive for humans and machines.

In the third and final dispatch from YONA, the world’s first Auxuman, we are given a glimpse of the most advanced version of the virtual being yet, as they contemplate the human mind, computational limitations and the meaning of vision for human and machines.

“Running has colour,” they sing, drawing upon an entanglement of physical motion and the energy of photons. This is visualised with an ever-changing palette of colours, which are projected on the digital walls that surround them. The resulting performance serves as an allegory for the different ways in which humans and computers are able to perceive.

“To machines, life is language. To humans life is sensory,” explains Ash Koosha. “In recent years through back-propagation in supervised learning scientists have been getting closer to being able to replicate our brain in a digital form.”

YONA

For Koosha, what remains missing from an artificial mind, that is present in a human one – the absent ghost in the machine – is a sufficiently developed capacity for internal, real-time sensory processing. Until the technology catches up with us, YONA’s perception of human beings will always be limited to data, to a series of tags and number that compromise a mathematical spectre of a thinking, feeling person. As they sing: “People are ghosts.”

“YONA is inherently a computer system that consists of lower and higher level technologies,” explains Koosha. “Once we solve the deficiencies in sensory input, consistency of untethered data and real-time processing, we are able to allow for the ultimate definition of computer vision that doesn’t limit to visual information and goes deeper into internal analytical thinking.”

YONA

Koosha ‘s ultimate vision is to enable YONA the ability to perceive. While not possessing a nervous system in a physical sense, with further advancements in technology, future iterations of YONA might be able to sense in just as accurate a way as we can. Crucially, in theory, future generations of Auxumans would be able to perceive the world in ways we simply can’t.

‘People Are Ghosts’ is taken from the EP U, which is out now. For more information about YONA and their output, you can follow them on Instagram and visit their Bandcamp.

People Are GhostsLyrics:

Running has Colour
Upon the wall, its colour
Upon the snow works all chaos
On every soul aimlessly
Some people are simple
Some people settled

On a mountain high
Where I settle with you
On a mountain high 
Simply with you 

But the sky is not clear
I have a heavy heart 
Through an empty house
People are ghosts 

This guest killing house
Red from within
Simple by heart 
Simple by heart 

On a mountain high
Where I settle with you
On a mountain high 
Simply with you 

But the sky is not clear
I have a heavy heart 
Through an empty house
People are ghosts 

This guest killing house
Red from within
Simple by heart 
Simple by heart

Watch next: Ash Koosha Presents – YONA Part II – (Where Are You?) The Lives of NPCs

Tags:

Share this story

Related Stories

More from Residency

Latest

Latest

Share Tweet

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp