YONA contemplates what it means to perceive for humans and machines.

In the third and final dispatch from YONA, the world’s first Auxuman, we are given a glimpse of the most advanced version of the virtual being yet, as they contemplate the human mind, computational limitations and the meaning of vision for human and machines.

“Running has colour,” they sing, drawing upon an entanglement of physical motion and the energy of photons. This is visualised with an ever-changing palette of colours, which are projected on the digital walls that surround them. The resulting performance serves as an allegory for the different ways in which humans and computers are able to perceive.

“To machines, life is language. To humans life is sensory,” explains Ash Koosha. “In recent years through back-propagation in supervised learning scientists have been getting closer to being able to replicate our brain in a digital form.”

For Koosha, what remains missing from an artificial mind, that is present in a human one – the absent ghost in the machine – is a sufficiently developed capacity for internal, real-time sensory processing. Until the technology catches up with us, YONA’s perception of human beings will always be limited to data, to a series of tags and number that compromise a mathematical spectre of a thinking, feeling person. As they sing: “People are ghosts.”

“YONA is inherently a computer system that consists of lower and higher level technologies,” explains Koosha. “Once we solve the deficiencies in sensory input, consistency of untethered data and real-time processing, we are able to allow for the ultimate definition of computer vision that doesn’t limit to visual information and goes deeper into internal analytical thinking.”

Koosha ‘s ultimate vision is to enable YONA the ability to perceive. While not possessing a nervous system in a physical sense, with further advancements in technology, future iterations of YONA might be able to sense in just as accurate a way as we can. Crucially, in theory, future generations of Auxumans would be able to perceive the world in ways we simply can’t.

‘People Are Ghosts‘ Lyrics:

Running has Colour

Upon the wall, its colour

Upon the snow works all chaos

On every soul aimlessly

Some people are simple

Some people settled

On a mountain high

Where I settle with you

On a mountain high

Simply with you

But the sky is not clear

I have a heavy heart

Through an empty house

People are ghosts

This guest killing house

Red from within

Simple by heart

Simple by heart

On a mountain high

Where I settle with you

On a mountain high

Simply with you

But the sky is not clear

I have a heavy heart

Through an empty house

People are ghosts

This guest killing house

Red from within

Simple by heart

Simple by heart

