Hear a clip from Jonny Greenwood’s score for You Were Never Really Here

The first excerpt from the Radiohead guitarist’s new movie score.

Jonny Greenwood has scored You Were Never Really Here, a thriller starring Joaquin Phoenix and directed by Lynne Ramsay. Following the movie’s premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, a clip has been released featuring music composed by Greenwood – his guitar style is clearly recognisable.

An adaptation of Jonathan Ames’ novel of the same name, the movie follows a war veteran’s attempt to save a young girl from a sex trafficking ring. Ramsay previously tapped Greenwood to score her 2011 movie We Need to Talk About Kevin.

Greenwood is currently writing the music for his fourth movie with Paul Thomas Anderson, about Britain’s 1950s fashion industry starring Daniel Day Lewis. Meanwhile, his bandmate Thom Yorke has been hired to score a remake of horror classic Suspiria.

