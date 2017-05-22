Lana Del Rey has a Stevie Nicks collaboration on her new album Lust For Life

A collaboration between icons old and new.

Lana Del Rey has confirmed a collaboration with Stevie Nicks on her upcoming album, Lust For Life.

In an interview with KROQ, Del Rey revealed the track, entitled ‘Beautiful People, Beautiful Problems’, came about when her producer Rick Nowels – who went to high-school with the Fleetwood Mac icon – suggested they work together.

It’s the first time the singers have collaborated, despite Nicks’ influence on Del Rey’s music and a mutual fondness for Los Angeles in their songwriting. Watch the interview below.

Lust For Life, the fifth studio album from Del Rey, is set to feature a number of  special guests. Last month saw the release of the LP’s title track featuring The Weeknd, while Sean Lennon appears on ‘Tomorrow Never Came‘ (a title referencing one of his father’s most iconic songs).

As yet, Lust For Life  has no confirmed release date, although Del Rey has dropped a tantalising album trailer, which you can watch below.

