From the singer’s upcoming album of the same name.

Lana Del Rey‘s new album Lust For Life is expected to be released very soon and today you can watch the video for the title track, a duet with The Weeknd.

Expanding the clip released with the original single, the video features the pair singing and embracing on the H of the Hollywood sign.

Though Lust For Life has no release date, it is expected soon. Previous singles include ‘Love’ and ‘Coachella – Woodstock In My Mind’.

