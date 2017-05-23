Harrowing news.

Update, 5/22/17 5:54pm PST: 50 confirmed injured by CNN.

Manchester blast:

• At least 19 dead, 50 hurt, police say

• Witnesses: Blasts heard as people left

• Venue held 20K https://t.co/B2j8qhrVZ8 pic.twitter.com/Z1BsDulOp8 — CNN (@CNN) May 23, 2017

Update, 5/22/17 4:59pm PST: The Manchester Holiday Inn is reportedly holding 50+ children who were separated from their parents. Manchester taxi drivers are offering rides to safety.

Police have informed NBC News that there are possibly 20 people killed and “hundreds” injured.

Manchester taxi drivers offering free rides to anyone in need says @ColinGPaterson @bbc5live #ManchesterArena — Rozina Breen (@RozieBreen) May 22, 2017

Witnesses have reported a “massive explosion” at Manchester Arena following an Ariana Grande concert earlier this evening, Reuters reports. Emergency services are currently responding.

BREAKING: Police: "A number of fatalities" at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. — The Associated Press (@AP) May 22, 2017

According to Reuters, England is on its second-highest alert level and it is considered “highly likely” the incident was “an attack by militants.”

“I was in the toilet and heard a loud bang just after the concert had finished and people had started to leave. The bang echoed around the foyer of the arena and people started to run. I seen people running and screaming towards one direction and then many were turning around to run back the other way,” 17-year-old concert attendee Oliver Jones told The Guardian. “Security was running out as well as the fans and concert goers. Reports of blood and people injured. In so much shock and panic. You see this on the news all the time and never expect it to happen to you. I just had to run and make sure me and my sister were safe.”

Grande is safe, according to her publicist who spoke with The New York Times.