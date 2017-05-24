New Biggie and Tupac documentaries to air this summer

Even more films about the classic rappers are coming this year.

A&E, the US network behind The First 48 and Intervention, will air two different docuseries about The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac, respectively, Rolling Stone reports.

Premiering on June 28, Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G. is a two-part series that was authorized by Big’s mother Voletta Wallace and will feature interviews with Puff Daddy, Faith Evans, Jay Z and members of Junior M.A.F.I.A., among others. Wallace is producing another documentary about her son called One More Chance that was announced back in February.

Who Killed Tupac? will debut on June 29, the same night Biggie concludes. The six-part series “revolves around civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump’s efforts to reexamine the key theories around the still-unsolved murder.” It airs two weeks after Tupac biopic All Eyez On Me opens in theaters.

“The late Christopher Wallace and Tupac Shakur continue to impact the world two decades after their tragic, unsolved murders and there is still a public longing to connect with these figures,” A&E’s Elaine Frontain told Rolling Stone. The network also has documentaries about Grandmaster Flash, Chance the Rapper and Kanye West planned.