Aphex Twin drops cryptic hint about June 3

Teaser tweet follows insinuations about possible NTS collaboration this week.

Aphex Twin has posted a 30-second musical snippet on Twitter, accompanied by a graphic containing the date ‘03.06.17’ and a link to a password-protected section of the NTS radio station’s website. The date is also the only information available on the site so far.

On June 3, the Cornish musician is scheduled to play London’s Field Day festival.

Today’s tweet is an update of an earlier cryptic hint. On Tuesday, Aphex Twin posted a distorted snippet of Chuck Roberts’ dancefloor classic ‘My House’ – “Jack is the one that can bring nations and nations of all jackers together under one house / You may be black, you may be white, you may be Jew or Gentile / It don’t make a difference in our house” – accompanied by the word ‘SOON’.

In April, Aphex Twin released ‘4xAtlantis take 1’, a demo for a song featured in an advert for sequencer manufacturer Sequentix.

