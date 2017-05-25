The Get Down cancelled by Netflix after just one season

A high-profile flop for Baz Lurhmann and Netflix.

Baz Luhrmann’s big budget hip-hop and disco drama The Get Down has been cancelled by Netflix after just one season, Variety reports.

The Get Down premiered in August 2016, but managed just 3.2 million viewers in its first 31 days – roughly one-fifth of the amount that season four of the hit Netflix series Orange is the New Black pulled in over its first month.

Luhrmann’s planned epic was reportedly plagued by production problems from the start. Over its two-and-a-half year development, the show went through two showrunners and several writers, eventually costing over $120 million to make.

Each episode of the show went over the original budget of $7.5 million, and ended up being the most expensive Netflix production ever.

The series featured Shameik Moore, Justice Smith, Jaden Smith and Jimmy Smits and had a star-studded soundtrack that included Nas, Miguel, Christina Aguilera, Zayn, Nile Rodgers and Grandmaster Flash.

The Get Down’s high-profile failure mirrors that of Martin Scorsese and Mick Jagger’s ‘70s-set music drama Vinyl, which was cancelled by HBO last year after just one season.