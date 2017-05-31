LSB and DRS release track in memory of Marcus Intalex

Donations will go towards supporting the Manchester producer’s mother and girlfriend.

Producer LSB and MC DRS have released ‘Angels Fall’, an emotive tribute to Marcus Kaye, aka Marcus Intalex or Trevino, whose death on Sunday shook the dance world.

Both LSB and DRS have been contributors to Kaye’s Soul:r imprint for several years. A statement on the label’s Bandcamp page reads: “Whilst longer term we will be putting our heads together to find a fitting tribute to Marcus’s life and music, for now we would like to share a track from DRS and LSB which seems to reflect our thoughts at this time.”

‘Angels Fall’ is available as a name-your-price download, with donations going to support Kaye’s mother Pat and girlfriend Ayumi in the short term and with funeral arrangements.