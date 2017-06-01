Prophets of Rage share Michael Moore-directed video ‘Unfuck The World’

The band’s debut is out this September.

Prophets of Rage — the supergroup featuring members of Rage Against The Machine, Public Enemy and Cypress Hill — have announced their debut album and shared the first single, ‘Unfuck The World’.

The song comes with a video directed by filmmaker Michael Moore and includes images of Trump, Putin, protesters, Kendall Jenner’s infamous Pepsi ad, police brutality, the Flint water plant, and animations of religious symbols being thrown into a meat grinder.

Moore, who infamously predicted Trump’s win during last year’s primaries, commented on the video in a statement.

“I am thrilled to once again be working with my old friends and comrades in the struggle for a just world. Prophets Of Rage is the right band, saying the right shit, at this very critical moment,” he said. “This music video is our collective battle cry against those who seek to harm the innocent and the powerless. I am proud to have directed this video and I ask all who see it do their part to unfuck this world. ALL HANDS ON DECK!”

Prophets Of Rage will release their debut September 15.