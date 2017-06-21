Sega to release Genesis classics and more for free on mobile

Five games are available starting tomorrow.

Sega has unveiled a new app called Sega Forever, which will allow iOS and Android users to play classic games from the company’s library for free.

Sega Forever will feature games from throughout the companies history including the Dreamcast and Saturn, but at launch they’ll be focusing on their greatest console, the Genesis/Mega Drive. The app launches tomorrow with five iconic games from the 16-bit era: Sonic The Hedgehog, Comix Zone, Phantasy Star II, Kid Chameleon and the console’s original pack-in game, Altered Beast.

The app will include ads which can be removed for $2 per game and new games will be added every two weeks. Games will be a mix of console-identical ROMs and new versions ported to more mobile-friendly versions. They will also all be compatible with Bluetooth controllers.

Sega Forever launches tomorrow. Get in the mood by revisiting our Sonic The Hedgehog FACT Focus mix below.

