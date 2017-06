A return to form.

Clams Casino has announced Instrumentals 4, his first Instrumental project since 2013. He’ll release the tape for free on Monday, June 26 at 12pm EST. The project follows Clams’ debut album 32 Levels which featured contributions from Lil B, Vince Staples and Kelela.

Hear track ‘Wavey’ below the tape’s release on Monday.