Kelela teases long-awaited debut album Take Me Apart

Woo hoo!

Kelela has revealed the title of her highly-anticipated debut full-length album in a hand-written letter to her “ride-or-dies” posted on Twitter. The album will be called Take Me Apart. No other details have been disclosed yet.

This will be Kelela’s first release since 2015’s phenomenal Hallucinogen EP and her first lengthy project since 2013’s Cut 4 Me mixtape. She is slated to perform at the Hollywood Bowl on September 24 with Solange (whose critically-acclaimed A Seat at the Table features a guest appearance from Kelela), Blood Orange, Moses Sumney, Kelsey Lu (who told FACT last year she has upcoming collaborations with Kelela) and KING.

Watch FACT TV’s inaugural AAA starring Kelela below.

Read next: 25 albums to look forward to in 2017