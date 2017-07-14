Step inside Sebastian Mullaert’s picturesque woodland studio

One of the most beautiful studios you’ll ever see.

Sebastian Mullaert has the kind of studio everyone dreams of. Located in a tiny house beside woodland in a Swedish village, it was dilapidated and filled with mice until Mullaert restored it with the help of a friend.

It’s now home to his extensive collection of gear from Roland, Moog, Korg and more. It also features some ingenious acoustic diffusion technology built into the walls, originally designed in the 19th century.

Watch above, and see Mullaert go Against The Clock.

Watch next: Sebastian Mullaert – Against The Clock