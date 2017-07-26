Charli XCX brings Tiger Beat to life with ‘Boys’ video feat. Stormzy, Riz Ahmed and more

“No boys were harmed in the making of this video.

Charli XCX invites a long list of dude-friends to appear in the Tiger Beat-frenzy video for ‘Boys’. While it’s not attached to any project, Charli promises (via newsletter) that she will be releasing more music steadily.

While you’ll have to watch the whole video to see just how many guests she got to appear in the clip, here’s a short list: Stormzy, Diplo, AG Cook (natch), Ty Dolla $ign, Wiz Khalifa, Riz Ahmed and his Swet Shop Boys cohort, Kaytranada, Jay Prince, Joey Bada$$… it goes one. Check it – and another great piece of collage that may bring some of you back to middle school – below.