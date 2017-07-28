Thundercat – Confessions

Thundercat has the wildest fans.

The premise of FACT TV’s Confessions series is simple. We ask artists the questions that let us really get to know them: their hidden talents, their most awkward fan encounters, their strangest dreams and craziest nights out.

Following episodes from Lil Yatchy and Migos in London, we linked up with Thundercat in sunny Barcelona ahead of his performance at Sónar 2017. During our chat, the LA artist opened up about his hidden talents, reminisced about his wildest nights on stage and recalled an unforgettable encounter with Erykah Badu. Dive in.

