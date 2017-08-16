Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith releases new track ‘To Follow and Lead’ from The Kid

Bright melodies and bouncy percussion from the modular synthesist’s new album.

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith has shared ‘To Follow and Lead’, a bubbly new single from her upcoming album The Kid.

Smith’s new album finds her charting life from birth to death. While first single ‘An Intention’ captured childhood with a primordial murkiness, this new one comes off like an energetic teen with bright synths and playful percussion.

The Kid is out October 6 via Western Vinyl. Pre-order it here and watch Smith show off her modular orchestra below.