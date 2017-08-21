The hyphy-era legend was shot this morning.

Bay Area rapper Keak Da Sneak was shot in Richmond, VA this morning and is reportedly out of surgery and recovering.

Richmond police are currently investigating the shooting which took place at a gas station in the early morning hours of Monday, August 21. The 39-year-old rapper born Charles Kente Williams was later admitted to surgery, but is out and recovering according to various close sources including KTVU and a now-deleted Instagram post from a friend. No other details are available at this time.

Keak was a pioneer of hyphy, the Bay Area subgenre rooted in high energy, frenetic dancing. He coined the term in 1994 and released hits well into the mid-2000s. This June, he released the new track ‘Thunderdome’ and has been teasing a new album for 2017.

This story is still developing.