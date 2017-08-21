Syd releases ‘Bad Dream/No Looking Back’ from upcoming Always Never Home

By , Aug 21 2017

Released in honor of the solar eclipse.

After dropping her debut solo album earlier this year, Syd has released the new single ‘Bad Dream/No Looking Back’ and teased a new project coming next month.

“Play this while you watch the eclipse,” the Internet bandmember said sharing the song on Twitter in reference to the solar eclipse today (August 21).

The two-part song was produced by Gwen Bunn and Ricci Riera respectively and according to the artwork is “part of an upcoming feature soundtrack Always Never Home. It’s unclear what the new release is, but Syd later confirmed it’s coming September 8.

Look for more from Always Never Home soon and watch our new interview with The Internet below.

