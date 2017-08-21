Released in honor of the solar eclipse.

After dropping her debut solo album earlier this year, Syd has released the new single ‘Bad Dream/No Looking Back’ and teased a new project coming next month.

“Play this while you watch the eclipse,” the Internet bandmember said sharing the song on Twitter in reference to the solar eclipse today (August 21).

Play this while you watch the eclipse https://t.co/DUYaojb8q5 — syd (@internetsyd) August 21, 2017

The two-part song was produced by Gwen Bunn and Ricci Riera respectively and according to the artwork is “part of an upcoming feature soundtrack Always Never Home. It’s unclear what the new release is, but Syd later confirmed it’s coming September 8.

