RBMA has announced more details of the October event.

Last week Red Bull Music Academy announced a month-long festival in Los Angeles that will take place in October.

The initially announced lineup included St. Vincent, Arca Ice-T, LA punk legend Alice Bag, and many more. RBMA has now unveiled the details, including dates and locations, of each event, as well as a two-night residency at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery co-headlined by Thundercat and Flying Lotus, who will perform the 3D show that he debuted in July at FYF Festival.

See the full details, including ticket information, here. Watch a recent episode of FACT TV’s Confessions with special guest Thundercat below.